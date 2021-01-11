Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is predicted to post EPS of -0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) started the day on January 08, 2021, with a price increase of 27.09% at $0.57. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6123 and sunk to $0.4485 before settling in for the price of $0.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACST posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$2.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2775, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4612.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.64%, in contrast to 1.66% institutional ownership.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2017, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -217.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, ACST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST), its last 5-days Average volume was 113.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 113.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0835.

Raw Stochastic average of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 316.69% that was higher than 166.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.