Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) return on Assets touches -0.54: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 08, 2021, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) set off with pace as it heaved 18.26% to $2.85. During the day, the stock rose to $2.9175 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APWC posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$2.90.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -155.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.35.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1227 employees. It has generated 275,599 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,330. The stock had 3.34 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.02, operating margin was +0.00 and Pretax Margin of +0.33.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.40%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -155.70%.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.10.

In the same vein, APWC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, APWC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.35 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.92% that was lower than 181.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.