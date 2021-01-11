Diginex Limited (EQOS) EPS growth this year is 0.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) open the trading on January 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 29.00% to $20.64. During the day, the stock rose to $21.81 and sunk to $18.00 before settling in for the price of $16.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQOS posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$19.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $118.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.65.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Diginex Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.03%, in contrast to 57.90% institutional ownership.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Diginex Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.70%.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diginex Limited (EQOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 240.36.

In the same vein, EQOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11.

Technical Analysis of Diginex Limited (EQOS)

[Diginex Limited, EQOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.88% While, its Average True Range was 2.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Diginex Limited (EQOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 226.03% that was higher than 151.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.