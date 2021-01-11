Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) last month volatility was 11.32%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) open the trading on January 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 59.13% to $3.66. During the day, the stock rose to $5.39 and sunk to $3.11 before settling in for the price of $2.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGHL posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$11.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 396.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.34.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.83%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 396.50%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46.

In the same vein, LGHL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41.

Technical Analysis of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

[Lion Group Holding Ltd., LGHL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 201.72% that was higher than 103.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.