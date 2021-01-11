Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.3893: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 08, 2021, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.50% to $0.34. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3812 and sunk to $0.34 before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAKD posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$2.62.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1685, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3893.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 260 employees. It has generated 102,559 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,839. The stock had 12.49 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.78, operating margin was -13.03 and Pretax Margin of -59.43.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Naked Brand Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -60.30 while generating a return on equity of -2,209.83.

Naked Brand Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.00%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, NAKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.91.

Technical Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Naked Brand Group Limited, NAKD]. Its last 5-days volume of 359.5 million indicated improvement to the volume of 359.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0602.

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 309.31% that was higher than 246.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

