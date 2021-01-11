SCWorx Corp. (WORX) latest performance of 23.42% is not what was on cards

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) open the trading on January 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 23.42% to $1.95. During the day, the stock rose to $2.27 and sunk to $1.78 before settling in for the price of $1.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORX posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$14.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4081.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. It has generated 1,387,030 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,828,125. The stock had 13.35 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.39, operating margin was -214.44 and Pretax Margin of -203.90.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. SCWorx Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 3,290 shares at the rate of 1.49, making the entire transaction reach 4,902 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -203.90 while generating a return on equity of -563.10.

SCWorx Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.20%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12.

In the same vein, WORX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.33.

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

[SCWorx Corp., WORX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.2084.

Raw Stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.54% that was higher than 138.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.