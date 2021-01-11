SOS Limited (SOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.9051: Right on the Precipice

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) started the day on January 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -38.44% at $1.89. During the day, the stock rose to $2.1381 and sunk to $1.6348 before settling in for the price of $3.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOS posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$4.77.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -7.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9134, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9051.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 163 workers. It has generated 246,294 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -60,847. The stock had 5.44 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.34, operating margin was -69.18 and Pretax Margin of -15.76.

SOS Limited (SOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. SOS Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.89%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

SOS Limited (SOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. This company achieved a net margin of -24.70 while generating a return on equity of -331.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOS Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.60%.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOS Limited (SOS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.53, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70.

In the same vein, SOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 32.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 32.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.6007.

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited (SOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 396.22% that was higher than 185.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.