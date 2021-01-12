A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) as it 5-day change was -16.60%

As on January 08, 2021, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) started slowly as it slid -17.25% to $2.11. During the day, the stock rose to $2.31 and sunk to $1.99 before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$2.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 17.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.76.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 71 workers. It has generated 313,958 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -39,465. The stock had 5.20 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.55, operating margin was -11.42 and Pretax Margin of -12.41.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 24.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Former VP of Operations sold 18,966 shares at the rate of 1.80, making the entire transaction reach 34,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,488. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Former VP of Operations sold 200 for 2.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 420. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,488 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2020, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -12.57 while generating a return on equity of -18.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.42 million was better the volume of 0.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.80% that was higher than 86.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.