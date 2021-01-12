Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) average volume reaches $7.42M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on January 11, 2021, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 23.34% to $27.11. During the day, the stock rose to $28.70 and sunk to $21.75 before settling in for the price of $21.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$31.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.80.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.90%, in contrast to 6.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Vice President of Propulsion sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 20.75, making the entire transaction reach 311,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,717. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Vice President of Propulsion sold 75,500 for 20.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,528,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 115,717 in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.25.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.16 million was better the volume of 15.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.00% that was lower than 127.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.