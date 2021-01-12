NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.7 million

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) started the day on January 11, 2021, with a price increase of 19.33% at $1.05. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $0.8801 before settling in for the price of $0.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAOV posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7792, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3626.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10 employees. It has generated 53,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -579,400. The stock had 3.87 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.02, operating margin was -971.89 and Pretax Margin of -1096.42.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. NanoVibronix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.79, making the entire transaction reach 7,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2019, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1093.21 while generating a return on equity of -639.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.21.

In the same vein, NAOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99.

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.0902.

Raw Stochastic average of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.42% that was lower than 168.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.