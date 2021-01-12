No matter how cynical the overall market is Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) performance over the last week is recorded 25.00%

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) open the trading on January 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 20.75% to $3.20. During the day, the stock rose to $3.42 and sunk to $2.46 before settling in for the price of $2.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWX posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$4.75.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.74.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 388 employees. It has generated 131,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -873. The stock had 5.39 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.99, operating margin was +0.19 and Pretax Margin of -0.55.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.04%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 4.50, making the entire transaction reach 108,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.67 while generating a return on equity of -1.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avalon Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.90%.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, AWX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)

[Avalon Holdings Corporation, AWX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 172.77% that was higher than 105.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.