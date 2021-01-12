Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.13

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) established initial surge of 18.36% at $0.44, as the Stock market unbolted on January 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.44 and sunk to $0.39 before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAK posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.49.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -277.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $499.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $497.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $230.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5423, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9804.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. industry. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.40%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -48.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -277.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, NAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 32.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0388.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.71% that was lower than 146.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.