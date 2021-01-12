QuantumScape Corporation (QS) 20 Days SMA touch -33.80%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on January 11, 2021, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started slowly as it slid -6.43% to $53.14. During the day, the stock rose to $56.15 and sunk to $51.55 before settling in for the price of $56.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.03.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.59%, in contrast to 10.51% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.90.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 41.9 million was lower the volume of 49.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.68% While, its Average True Range was 13.99.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 316.36% that was higher than 223.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

