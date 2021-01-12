Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) 14-day ATR is 0.71: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) started the day on January 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.19% at $12.65. During the day, the stock rose to $13.158 and sunk to $12.58 before settling in for the price of $13.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STNG posted a 52-week range of $8.28-$38.90.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $676.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.93.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22 employees. It has generated 32,014,773 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,204,091. The stock had 9.52 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.30, operating margin was +18.45 and Pretax Margin of -6.88.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 45.40% institutional ownership.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -6.88 while generating a return on equity of -2.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.30, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.51.

In the same vein, STNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.65% that was higher than 68.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.