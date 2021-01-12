Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.78: Right on the Precipice

By Zach King
Top Picks

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) started the day on January 11, 2021, with a price increase of 22.82% at $2.96. During the day, the stock rose to $3.00 and sunk to $2.76 before settling in for the price of $2.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SECO posted a 52-week range of $2.11-$7.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 45.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $205.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1010 workers. It has generated 980,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,127. The stock had 43.39 Receivables turnover and 1.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.48, operating margin was +3.16 and Pretax Margin of +2.82.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2019, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 9.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.60%.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.85, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, SECO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.94% that was higher than 66.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Boeing (BA) Stocks Lost Upon Adverse News

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) was down -8.62% to $219.55. On Monday, the Chinese internet search engine announced its plan to set up a business devoted...
Read more

U.S. Indices On The Rise As Financial Assistance Plan Strives

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
After a reluctant session, Wall Street finished with fresh records on Friday. Investors expect the forthcoming administration of Biden to have a large fiscal...
Read more

What’s In Franchise Model For McDonald’s (MCD)

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The McDonald's Corp. (MCD) fast-food chain is finishing the transition to a completely franchised model. Just fewer than 7% of restaurants are solely owned...
Read more

Magna (MGA) Gaining On Forming Stronger Alliance With Fisker (FSR)

Today's Spotlight Zach King - 0
Magna International Inc. (MGA), a maker of vehicle parts, is getting more expensive due to strong investor demands. For several brands, Magna is interested...
Read more

Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Stable On Tuesday But Growth Will Not Be

Trading Directions Steve Mayer - 0
A growth strategy for the coming years was presented by coffee chain Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) in early December. The extension of the network, enhancement...
Read more

