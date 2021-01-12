Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.97

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) started the day on January 11, 2021, with a price increase of 14.67% at $1.72. During the day, the stock rose to $1.85 and sunk to $1.43 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0940, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1884.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.60%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s Chief Science Officer sold 56,250 shares at the rate of 1.41, making the entire transaction reach 79,313 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,925,248. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s Chief Science Officer sold 56,250 for 1.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,981,498 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -153.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.1502.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.67% that was higher than 58.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.