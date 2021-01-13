Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) started the day on January 12, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.73% at $62.89. During the day, the stock rose to $72.48 and sunk to $62.48 before settling in for the price of $69.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARCT posted a 52-week range of $8.51-$129.71.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.63.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 69.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 46.40, making the entire transaction reach 464,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 682,548. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director sold 357,745 for 94.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,975,043. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,200,000 in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.49) by -$0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.32 in the upcoming year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 153.81.

In the same vein, ARCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.25% While, its Average True Range was 11.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 366.17% that was higher than 211.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.