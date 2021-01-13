ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Open at price of $0.92: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) established initial surge of 15.49% at $1.06, as the Stock market unbolted on January 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.47 and sunk to $0.91 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATIF posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7970, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3972.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19 employees. It has generated 7,072 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -153,430. The stock had 0.57 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -167.55, operating margin was -1615.27 and Pretax Margin of -2509.35.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ATIF Holdings Limited industry. ATIF Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.87%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2169.49 while generating a return on equity of -104.06.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 79.52.

In the same vein, ATIF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ATIF Holdings Limited, ATIF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.1986.

Raw Stochastic average of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 194.77% that was higher than 129.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.