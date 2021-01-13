Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) established initial surge of 27.24% at $6.54, as the Stock market unbolted on January 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.79 and sunk to $6.14 before settling in for the price of $5.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMRA posted a 52-week range of $2.05-$23.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.06.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 84 employees. It has generated 148,727 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -51,979. The stock had 4.16 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.62, operating margin was -35.90 and Pretax Margin of -34.84.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Biomerica Inc. industry. Biomerica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 20.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s Director bought 9,100 shares at the rate of 5.45, making the entire transaction reach 49,595 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,100. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 8.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,532. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,700 in total.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -34.95 while generating a return on equity of -25.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biomerica Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biomerica Inc. (BMRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.95.

In the same vein, BMRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Biomerica Inc., BMRA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.42% that was higher than 85.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.