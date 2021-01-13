EHang Holdings Limited (EH) last month performance of 58.75% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on January 12, 2021, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 20.49% to $31.40. During the day, the stock rose to $31.7399 and sunk to $26.80 before settling in for the price of $26.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EH posted a 52-week range of $7.59-$29.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.99.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 240 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 73,454 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,273. The stock had 2.84 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.46, operating margin was -40.84 and Pretax Margin of -38.72.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. EHang Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.25%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -39.85 while generating a return on equity of -26.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 62.80.

In the same vein, EH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EHang Holdings Limited, EH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.62 million was lower the volume of 1.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.47% While, its Average True Range was 3.03.

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.51% that was higher than 111.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.