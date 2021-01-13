ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $470.76K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 12, 2021, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) set off with pace as it heaved 16.68% to $1.05. During the day, the stock rose to $1.05 and sunk to $0.9136 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDRA posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$2.09.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8006, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8252.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.90, making the entire transaction reach 9,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,857. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 8,731 for 0.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,207. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,580 in total.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -241.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, NDRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

Going through the that latest performance of [ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., NDRA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0868.

Raw Stochastic average of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.58% that was higher than 65.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.