IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is 23.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) started the day on January 12, 2021, with a price increase of 16.19% at $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.88 and sunk to $0.70 before settling in for the price of $0.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$1.39.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6361, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5660.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 428 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 274,801 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,190. The stock had 12.20 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.63, operating margin was +3.31 and Pretax Margin of +2.80.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.89 while generating a return on equity of 1.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.45.

In the same vein, ITP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.78 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0706.

Raw Stochastic average of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.39% that was lower than 125.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.