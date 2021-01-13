Lemonade Inc. (LMND) last month volatility was 12.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) open the trading on January 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 14.01% to $183.26. During the day, the stock rose to $184.00 and sunk to $154.10 before settling in for the price of $160.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$168.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.55.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 459 employees. It has generated 241,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -160.33 and Pretax Margin of -160.33.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.50%, in contrast to 29.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 118.49, making the entire transaction reach 592,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 93,537. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 24, Company’s See Remarks sold 25,763 for 125.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,244,431. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,383,659 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.64) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -54.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.98 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 100.81.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

[Lemonade Inc., LMND] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.91% While, its Average True Range was 17.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 157.92% that was higher than 108.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.