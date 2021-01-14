A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) as it 5-day change was 14.89%

As on January 13, 2021, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.23% to $23.92. During the day, the stock rose to $24.605 and sunk to $20.90 before settling in for the price of $20.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISH posted a 52-week range of $17.41-$24.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $603.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.43 billion.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 828 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.70, operating margin was -7.57 and Pretax Margin of -6.73.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. ContextLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 59.70% institutional ownership.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6.79 while generating a return on equity of -138.71.

ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60%.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.21.

In the same vein, WISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.83.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ContextLogic Inc., WISH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.11 million was better the volume of 5.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.