Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) volume hits 1.32 million: A New Opening for Investors

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) established initial surge of 17.55% at $37.18, as the Stock market unbolted on January 13, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $37.64 and sunk to $33.10 before settling in for the price of $31.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACLS posted a 52-week range of $12.99-$32.36.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -63.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.46.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 960 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 357,248 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,744. The stock had 4.22 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.85, operating margin was +7.06 and Pretax Margin of +6.10.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Axcelis Technologies Inc. industry. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Executive VP, HR/Legal sold 18,500 shares at the rate of 27.43, making the entire transaction reach 507,455 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,307. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 27.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,439 in total.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 4.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -63.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.08, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.12.

In the same vein, ACLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Axcelis Technologies Inc., ACLS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.15% that was higher than 44.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.