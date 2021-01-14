Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) EPS is poised to hit 0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) open the trading on January 13, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.95% to $23.02. During the day, the stock rose to $24.42 and sunk to $21.1775 before settling in for the price of $21.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBBY posted a 52-week range of $3.43-$26.16.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -383.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.33.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 55000 employees. It has generated 202,883 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.72, operating margin was -0.77 and Pretax Margin of -6.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 19.87, making the entire transaction reach 29,798 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,016. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Director bought 7,500 for 19.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,828 in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 11/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.19) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -5.50 while generating a return on equity of -28.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -383.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 67.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.41.

In the same vein, BBBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

[Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.71% that was higher than 75.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.