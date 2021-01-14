Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $267.47K



Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) open the trading on January 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.79% to $29.61. During the day, the stock rose to $37.76 and sunk to $28.7701 before settling in for the price of $34.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDTX posted a 52-week range of $17.63-$46.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -294.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 86.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 33.94, making the entire transaction reach 101,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s See Remarks sold 12,000 for 31.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 373,505. This particular insider is now the holder of 696,423 in total.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.52) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -294.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in the upcoming year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 29.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26.

In the same vein, BDTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

[Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., BDTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.31% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.02% that was higher than 59.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.