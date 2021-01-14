GEE Group Inc. (JOB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.29

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

By Shaun Noe
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) open the trading on January 13, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 16.82% to $1.25. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JOB posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$2.49.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 24.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 144.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0146, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8322.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 258 workers. It has generated 503,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -55,609. The stock had 7.04 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -0.54 and Pretax Margin of -10.59.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. GEE Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.20%, in contrast to 17.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 96,800 shares at the rate of 1.00, making the entire transaction reach 96,606 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,627,988. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03, Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 12,200 for 1.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,554. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,724,788 in total.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by -$0.55. This company achieved a net margin of -11.05 while generating a return on equity of -44.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

GEE Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 144.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GEE Group Inc. (JOB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.39, and its Beta score is 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, JOB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

[GEE Group Inc., JOB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.0915.

Raw Stochastic average of GEE Group Inc. (JOB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.19% that was higher than 67.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

