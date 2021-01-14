Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Canoo Holdings Ltd. (GOEV) last week performance was 35.33%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOEV) started the day on January 13, 2021, with a price increase of 13.64% at $19.00. During the day, the stock rose to $20.00 and sunk to $17.83 before settling in for the price of $16.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOEV posted a 52-week range of $9.21-$24.90.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.56.

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (GOEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Canoo Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership.

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (GOEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canoo Holdings Ltd. (GOEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1661.05.

In the same vein, GOEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (GOEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 8.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (GOEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.22% that was higher than 89.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.