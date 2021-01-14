Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) last week performance was 15.67%

As on January 13, 2021, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.94% to $10.41. During the day, the stock rose to $11.03 and sunk to $9.87 before settling in for the price of $9.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$11.66.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 572.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $198.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.11.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 412 employees. It has generated 851,090 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 49,566. The stock had 3.02 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.36, operating margin was +4.41 and Pretax Margin of +4.03.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.41%, in contrast to 30.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 7,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,728. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 1.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.82 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 572.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $65.47, and its Beta score is 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.09.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 14.25 million was better the volume of 12.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.61% that was higher than 106.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.