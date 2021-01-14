Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) went up 27.01% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) started the day on January 13, 2021, with a price increase of 27.01% at $3.95. During the day, the stock rose to $4.86 and sunk to $3.08 before settling in for the price of $3.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REFR posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$5.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -0.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $121.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8 workers. It has generated 195,503 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -476,122. The stock had 2.32 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -135.15, operating margin was -201.36 and Pretax Margin of -243.54.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s 13(d)(3) group sold 133,000 shares at the rate of 2.16, making the entire transaction reach 286,655 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 570,667. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s 13(d)(3) group sold 57,000 for 2.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,852. This particular insider is now the holder of 855,997 in total.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -243.54 while generating a return on equity of -75.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Research Frontiers Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 110.67.

In the same vein, REFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.09% that was higher than 80.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.