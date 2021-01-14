Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Moves -7.36% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
As on January 13, 2021, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) started slowly as it slid -7.36% to $57.88. During the day, the stock rose to $69.48 and sunk to $57.70 before settling in for the price of $62.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPST posted a 52-week range of $22.61-$63.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.41 billion.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 33.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,200,000 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 24,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,381,222. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s SVP, Product and Data Science sold 213,124 for 18.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,964,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 200,000 in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.20%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.46.

In the same vein, UPST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Upstart Holdings Inc., UPST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 1.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.38% While, its Average True Range was 8.26.

