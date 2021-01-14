Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) EPS growth this year is 731.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) started the day on January 13, 2021, with a price increase of 2.19% at $364.63. During the day, the stock rose to $384.23 and sunk to $348.651 before settling in for the price of $356.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZM posted a 52-week range of $70.26-$588.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 731.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $284.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $403.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $316.49.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2409 workers. It has generated 245,915 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,590. The stock had 6.77 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.47, operating margin was +2.04 and Pretax Margin of +4.23.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 57.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Director sold 70,512 shares at the rate of 352.72, making the entire transaction reach 24,870,938 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 70,142 for 402.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,253,862. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 4.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 731.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 18.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 52.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 80.77.

In the same vein, ZM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.17% While, its Average True Range was 19.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.22% that was lower than 74.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.