Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $68.86: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 14, 2021, Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) set off with pace as it heaved 31.45% to $113.64. During the day, the stock rose to $114.73 and sunk to $112.9006 before settling in for the price of $86.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIA posted a 52-week range of $60.62-$86.98.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 559.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.86.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 429 employees. It has generated 1,083,131 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 76,548. The stock had 4.92 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.49, operating margin was +4.09 and Pretax Margin of +4.66.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Acacia Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s VP, Finance and PAO sold 126 shares at the rate of 70.67, making the entire transaction reach 8,904 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,841. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s VP, Finance and PAO sold 296 for 70.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,915. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,967 in total.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +7.07 while generating a return on equity of 6.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 559.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 73.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.25, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.98.

In the same vein, ACIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acacia Communications Inc., ACIA]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.34% While, its Average True Range was 5.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.17% that was higher than 48.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.