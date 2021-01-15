Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.76

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) established initial surge of 18.37% at $5.09, as the Stock market unbolted on January 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.57 and sunk to $4.33 before settling in for the price of $4.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACTG posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$4.55.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. It has generated 661,529 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,006,765. The stock had 0.67 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -62.62, operating margin was -208.23 and Pretax Margin of -168.53.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Acacia Research Corporation industry. Acacia Research Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 67.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Chief IP Officer sold 5,565 shares at the rate of 4.09, making the entire transaction reach 22,785 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,850. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Chief IP Officer sold 4,726 for 3.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 201,415 in total.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -152.19 while generating a return on equity of -9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.42, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 80.57.

In the same vein, ACTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Acacia Research Corporation, ACTG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.25% that was higher than 49.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.