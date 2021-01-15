Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) EPS is poised to hit -0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) started the day on January 14, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.50% at $1.38. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.36 before settling in for the price of $1.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPE posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $264.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2762, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8541.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 12.00% institutional ownership.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -233.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, AMPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.2238.

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.40% that was lower than 142.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

