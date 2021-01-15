Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) EPS is poised to hit -0.46 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) established initial surge of 14.83% at $2.71, as the Stock market unbolted on January 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $2.39 before settling in for the price of $2.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CATB posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$8.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.04.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 40.60% institutional ownership.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -74.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, CATB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., CATB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.98% that was lower than 221.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

