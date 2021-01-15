Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Moves -3.19% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 14, 2021, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.19% to $54.87. During the day, the stock rose to $56.89 and sunk to $54.15 before settling in for the price of $56.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDOT posted a 52-week range of $14.20-$64.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 13.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.85.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1200 workers. It has generated 923,829 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 83,248. The stock had 20.13 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.59, operating margin was +10.97 and Pretax Margin of +10.92.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Green Dot Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s Director sold 13,500 shares at the rate of 61.04, making the entire transaction reach 824,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,497. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 07, Company’s Director sold 32,068 for 61.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,962,562. This particular insider is now the holder of 117,324 in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.01 while generating a return on equity of 10.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.19, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.68.

In the same vein, GDOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Green Dot Corporation, GDOT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million was inferior to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.30% that was higher than 44.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.