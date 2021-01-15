Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) EPS growth this year is 77.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 13, 2021, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.22% to $1.05. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $1.03 before settling in for the price of $1.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEAC posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$4.98.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9467, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5053.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 182 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 368,978 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -49,016. The stock had 2.63 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.05, operating margin was +0.09 and Pretax Margin of -13.21.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SeaChange International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 27.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 13,869 shares at the rate of 2.68, making the entire transaction reach 37,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 434,656.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -13.28 while generating a return on equity of -16.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, SEAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [SeaChange International Inc., SEAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.83 million was inferior to the volume of 0.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.1372.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 163.00% that was higher than 97.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

