Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.7480: Right on the Precipice

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) open the trading on January 14, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.83% to $1.38. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNCA posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$4.09.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7825, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7480.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5 employees. It has generated 3,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,670,330. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -56071.81 and Pretax Margin of -54252.64.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2017 suggests? It has posted -$7.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$14.6) by $7.4. This company achieved a net margin of -54252.64 while generating a return on equity of -149.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.50%.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1522.90.

In the same vein, SNCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.64.

Technical Analysis of Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA)

[Seneca Biopharma Inc., SNCA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1775.

Raw Stochastic average of Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.40% that was higher than 87.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.