Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.07

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) started the day on January 14, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.05% at $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.78 and sunk to $0.73 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SDPI posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$1.05.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -325.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5279, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5552.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 63 employees. It has generated 301,540 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,864. The stock had 6.20 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.88, operating margin was -1.18 and Pretax Margin of -4.83.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.38%, in contrast to 7.50% institutional ownership.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -12.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -325.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.68.

In the same vein, SDPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0759.

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.81% that was lower than 128.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.