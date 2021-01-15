Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Open at price of $4.66: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) open the trading on January 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 23.78% to $5.83. During the day, the stock rose to $6.27 and sunk to $4.66 before settling in for the price of $4.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCCO posted a 52-week range of $1.72-$13.63.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -244.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.44.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. It has generated 178,619 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -39,593. The stock had 31.56 Receivables turnover and 1.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.04, operating margin was -22.18 and Pretax Margin of -22.17.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Technical Communications Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.70%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.17 while generating a return on equity of -50.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Technical Communications Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -244.20%.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64.

In the same vein, TCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)

[Technical Communications Corporation, TCCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 192.44% that was higher than 84.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.