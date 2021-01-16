Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is predicted to post EPS of -0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) open the trading on January 14, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -13.55% to $24.56. During the day, the stock rose to $29.49 and sunk to $22.28 before settling in for the price of $28.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOSE posted a 52-week range of $9.70-$31.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.69.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 42.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 14.57, making the entire transaction reach 291,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3522.06.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

[Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., EOSE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.50% While, its Average True Range was 3.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.55% that was higher than 100.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.