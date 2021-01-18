A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Lennox International Inc. (LII) as it 5-day change was 2.75%

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) open the trading on January 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.08% to $281.44. During the day, the stock rose to $283.79 and sunk to $278.295 before settling in for the price of $284.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LII posted a 52-week range of $163.40-$319.77.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $283.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 339,929 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,500. The stock had 7.99 Receivables turnover and 1.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.39, operating margin was +13.00 and Pretax Margin of +13.34.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Lennox International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 13, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 2,166 shares at the rate of 283.81, making the entire transaction reach 614,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,555. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,705 for 280.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,318,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,474 in total.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.15) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +10.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.90% and is forecasted to reach 10.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennox International Inc. (LII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.38, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.15.

In the same vein, LII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.27, a figure that is expected to reach 2.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennox International Inc. (LII)

[Lennox International Inc., LII] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.89% While, its Average True Range was 7.16.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Lennox International Inc. (LII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.46% that was lower than 27.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.