Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Moves 2.27% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 15, 2021, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) set off with pace as it heaved 2.27% to $567.23. During the day, the stock rose to $569.655 and sunk to $548.00 before settling in for the price of $554.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGN posted a 52-week range of $127.88-$579.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 25.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $506.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $339.33.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14530 workers. It has generated 165,643 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 30,473. The stock had 4.54 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.97, operating margin was +21.38 and Pretax Margin of +23.38.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Align Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 27, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 470.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,177,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,487. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s SVP, Chief Legal & Regulatory sold 978 for 501.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 489,978. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.67) by $1.58. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 34.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.80, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 123.33.

In the same vein, ALGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.99, a figure that is expected to reach 2.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Align Technology Inc., ALGN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.37 million was inferior to the volume of 0.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.58% While, its Average True Range was 16.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.46% that was lower than 59.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.