ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) 20 Days SMA touch 6.99%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on January 15, 2021, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) started slowly as it slid -3.15% to $527.50. During the day, the stock rose to $536.85 and sunk to $525.36 before settling in for the price of $544.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $191.25-$546.40.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $415.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $228.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $458.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $377.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24749 employees. It has generated 474,699 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 104,108. The stock had 4.50 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.42, operating margin was +23.61 and Pretax Margin of +23.40.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.47) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +21.93 while generating a return on equity of 21.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.20% and is forecasted to reach 11.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.59, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.13.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.66, a figure that is expected to reach 3.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ASML Holding N.V., ASML], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was lower the volume of 0.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.25% While, its Average True Range was 13.62.

Raw Stochastic average of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.22% that was higher than 29.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.