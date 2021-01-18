AutoZone Inc. (AZO) PE Ratio stood at $16.34: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on January 15, 2021, AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.02% to $1248.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1,249.36 and sunk to $1,238.13 before settling in for the price of $1248.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZO posted a 52-week range of $684.91-$1297.82.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1,173.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1,138.62.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60000 employees. It has generated 126,320 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,330. The stock had 37.50 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.60, operating margin was +19.80 and Pretax Margin of +17.55.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. AutoZone Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 700 shares at the rate of 1250.00, making the entire transaction reach 875,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,016. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 2,130 for 1245.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,653,178. This particular insider is now the holder of 592 in total.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2020, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $17.85) by $0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 17.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.00% and is forecasted to reach 84.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AutoZone Inc. (AZO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 27.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.34, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19.

In the same vein, AZO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 76.38, a figure that is expected to reach 12.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 84.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AutoZone Inc., AZO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.23 million was lower the volume of 0.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.67% While, its Average True Range was 25.73.

Raw Stochastic average of AutoZone Inc. (AZO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.44% that was lower than 23.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.