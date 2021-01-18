Chemed Corporation (CHE) plunge -3.38% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price increase of 1.38% at $529.20. During the day, the stock rose to $532.02 and sunk to $518.98 before settling in for the price of $522.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHE posted a 52-week range of $330.01-$553.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $503.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $479.60.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16641 employees. It has generated 116,493 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,216. The stock had 14.72 Receivables turnover and 1.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.52, operating margin was +14.00 and Pretax Margin of +13.50.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. Chemed Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s president and CEO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 549.30, making the entire transaction reach 1,098,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,510. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s president and CEO sold 2,500 for 525.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,313,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,963 in total.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.97) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +11.34 while generating a return on equity of 33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chemed Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.80% and is forecasted to reach 17.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chemed Corporation (CHE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.09, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.38.

In the same vein, CHE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.49, a figure that is expected to reach 5.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chemed Corporation (CHE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 99960.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.71% While, its Average True Range was 13.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Chemed Corporation (CHE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.88% that was lower than 23.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.