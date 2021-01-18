Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) went down -0.43% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) started the day on January 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.43% at $1405.74. During the day, the stock rose to $1,417.77 and sunk to $1,398.82 before settling in for the price of $1411.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMG posted a 52-week range of $415.00-$1453.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1,337.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1,162.85.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 83000 workers. It has generated 67,306 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,219. The stock had 65.51 Receivables turnover and 1.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.64, operating margin was +8.72 and Pretax Margin of +8.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s Director sold 37,548 shares at the rate of 1345.01, making the entire transaction reach 50,502,435 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,086,136. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Director sold 37,548 for 1333.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,062,373. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,123,684 in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.47) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +6.27 while generating a return on equity of 22.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.40% and is forecasted to reach 21.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 33.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $168.19, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 100.61.

In the same vein, CMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.36, a figure that is expected to reach 3.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.39% While, its Average True Range was 33.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.34% that was lower than 30.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.