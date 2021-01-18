CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) 14-day ATR is 25.83: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) flaunted slowness of -1.68% at $853.72, as the Stock market unbolted on January 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $877.66 and sunk to $851.80 before settling in for the price of $868.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSGP posted a 52-week range of $500.24-$951.18.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $892.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $781.11.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4337 employees. It has generated 322,739 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 72,622. The stock had 15.43 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.91, operating margin was +25.97 and Pretax Margin of +27.93.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CoStar Group Inc. industry. CoStar Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Senior VP, Global Research sold 7,596 shares at the rate of 870.00, making the entire transaction reach 6,608,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,464. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27, Company’s President and CEO sold 15,584 for 851.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,272,269. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,121 in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.07) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +22.50 while generating a return on equity of 9.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach 11.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 25.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $114.55, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.70.

In the same vein, CSGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.45, a figure that is expected to reach 2.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CoStar Group Inc., CSGP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.27% While, its Average True Range was 26.42.

Raw Stochastic average of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.75% that was higher than 28.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.